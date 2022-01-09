PSG: the cousin of the Emir of Qatar deplores the probable departure of Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid

At the height of his 51 years, Nasser Al-Attiyah is undoubtedly the most famous Qatari athlete. Asian champion in Skeet (shooting) in 2001 and 2006 as well as 4th at the Athens Olympic Games, he has especially made a name for himself in the automobile industry. An excellent driver, he has won the Dakar Rally three times (2011, 2015 and 2019), finished second five times (2010, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021) and once third (2014). He also has the particularity of being the first cousin of the Emir of Qatar: Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani, also owner of Paris Saint-Germain.

Supporter of FC Barcelona but following closely the news of the Ile-de-France club, Nasser Al-Attiyah explained in an interview for Mundo Deportivo that the free departure of Kylian Mbappé for Real Madrid at the end of the season was not a shadow of a doubt: “you already know. When someone wants to leave the club, it’s not at all easy (to keep them). “ The doubts around a future in Madrid for Kylian Mbappé are gradually fading …