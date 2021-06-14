PSG: the enigmatic message of Keylor Navas

Is this a religious quote or a message related to his situation at Paris Saint-Germain? At a time when the club of the capital is supposed to have completed the recruitment of the young Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Keylor Navas has released a message, to say the least, enigmatic on his social networks.

“Offer your absence to the one who does not value your presence”, he posted on his Instagram story. So, was Navas upset by the news of Donnarumma’s imminent arrival in France? No one can say it, but the timing and the quote appealed to more than one.