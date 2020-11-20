Home Sports football PSG: the future of Kylian Mbappé according to Vadim Vasilyev
Sportsfootball

PSG: the future of Kylian Mbappé according to Vadim Vasilyev

By kenyan

Guest of The Téléfoot Channel, Vadim Vasilyev, former vice-president of AS Monaco, spoke about the future of Kylian Mbappé (21). And for the now representative of players, everything is possible for his colt, even if a trend seems to be emerging.

“He will have to make very important, very heavy decisions. Today, we no longer seem to be heading towards a departure. But nothing is impossible. We have to admit that Kylian is young. What he wants is to win titles. Kylian is ambitious, ambitious, he wants to win everything, break all records. If, tomorrow, Paris can offer him a truly ambitious project where he feels comfortable going further, by giving him the chances of winning everything in his life, he has his chances ”, he said.

