PSG: the group for the reception of AS Monaco

It’s the shock of this eighteenth day of Ligue 1. Tonight at 8:45 pm, Paris Saint-Germain welcomes AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes. A match that will take place without the Parisian ultras, the Auteuil turn being closed following the decision of the disciplinary committee.

For this beautiful poster, Mauricio Pochettino has called a group of 21 players. The Argentinian technician must however deal with many absences. Thus, Presnel Kimpembe (abdominal pain), Sergio Ramos, Neymar, Nuno Mendes (care) and Julian Draxler are not summoned by Pochettino.

The PSG group

Guardians: Donnarumma, Navas, Rico

Defenders: Marquinhos, Hakimi, Bernat, Dagba, Diallo, Kehrer

Environments : Danilo Pereira, Gueye, Verratti, Herrera, Paredes, Wijnaldum, Dina Ebimbé, Rafinha, Di Maria

Attackers: Messi, Mbappé, Icardi

The Parisian group for #PSGASM ! 📋🔴🔵 – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) December 12, 2021

