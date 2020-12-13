Home Sports football PSG: the group for the reception of OL
PSG: the group for the reception of OL

By kenyan

To end in style this weekend of Ligue 1 (14th day), Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais will cross swords this Sunday evening from 9 p.m. A very important match for the two teams since the club of the capital wants to consolidate its leadership position while the Rhone formation hopes to settle on the throne.

On the Parisian side, Thomas Tuchel chose his group and the German technician called 21 players. Very uncertain, the Brazilian defender Marquinhos is not there, as are Juan Bernat, Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia.

