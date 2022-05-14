Menu
PSG: the group summoned for the trip to Montpellier

Traveling to La Mosson, this Saturday at 9 p.m., to face Montpellier on the occasion of the 37th day of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain has just communicated its group of 22 players. Suspended, Neymar and Kimpembe are logically absent.

Injured, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Abdou Diallo and Julian Draxler are also missing. On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino will be able to count on the presence of Marco Verratti, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos or the inevitable Kylian Mbappé. Also note that young Titis Gharbi, Gassama, Michut and Simons are also on the move.

