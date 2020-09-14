PSG: the historically low statistics at the start of the season

A Champions League final lost against Bayern Munich, then a return to Ligue 1 against Lens and OM. Although at different levels and at different stakes, these 3 matches ended in defeats for PSG. A worrying start to the season for the Parisians, even if many executives were missing against the promoted Northerners. After 3 days and 2 games, Thomas Tuchel’s men are 18th in Ligue 1, with 0 points.

Something that hasn’t happened for a very long time. Moreover, a statistic comes to overwhelm even more the beginning of the season of the club of the capital. This is the second season in the club’s history that Paris has started its championship with two losses, with no goals scored. The other time was in 1978-79!