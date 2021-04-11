PSG: the improbable anecdotes of Neymar’s historical agent

For several weeks, the Parisian club has been trying to extend the Brazilian star. Its historical agent evokes this burning file, but also some tasty anecdotes on the number ten of the PSG.

Tuesday evening, Paris Saint-Germain are playing their European future against Bayern Munich. Victorious (3-2) in the first leg, the Parisians hope to achieve the feat that will allow them to invite themselves in the last four of the Champions League. If the end of the season promises to be breathtaking for PSG, which is three lengths behind LOSC in Ligue 1, another sprint is taking place behind the scenes: that of overtime. And negotiations to extend Kylian Mbappé and Neymar have remained intense for several weeks. Under contract until June 2022, the two men have not yet decided on their future. For the last city, optimism reigns within the Parisian management, with a new lease until June 2026.

In an interview with the team, the historical agent of Neymar, Wagner Ribeiro releases some crisp revelations. We learn in particular that the high levels of Paris had already tried to attract the Brazilian star in their nets at the end of 2015. And the Parisian president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi seemed ready to do anything to finish convincing the main protagonist to leave FC Barcelona. “I told Olivier (Létang, the sporting director of PSG until June 2017) that they needed Neymar to complete the dream team. Olivier has visited São Paulo twice. He came to my offices, he met Neymar Senior, visited the Neymar institute. In the summer of 2016, we met in Ibiza with Neymar, his father, Nasser and Olivier. We met on the top floor of a hotel. We hid, no one was able to take a picture and we talked. Nasser made a magnificent proposition. Neymar earned € 11m per year at Barça. He offered him € 26 million. Me, I asked for 40 M €! He replied that he was going to study the matter, that he could give him a part in the form of a hotel chain in his name – on which he would have touched a percentage -, that he was going to give him a jet. private to make his trips between Europe and Brazil, and that he would put his name on the Eiffel Tower. It was crazy, “ thus reveals the famous Brazilian agent.

Wagner Ribeiro sees Neymar and PSG win Champions League

Unfortunately, the international Auriverde did not see himself leaving Barça at the time to take up the Parisian challenge. A posture that will evolve a few months later … But the romance between the Parisian club and Neymar was not always wonderful, far from it. In 2019, the number ten materializes his spleen and wants to return to Barcelona. Despite a showdown with the leaders of PSG, the Brazilian artist will not leave the French capital, despite the advances of another club: Real Madrid. “At that point, he mostly almost went to Real Madrid. Real were ready to pay € 300m to recruit him. Florentino told me. But Nasser refused and he replied: “Even for a billion, he does not leave!”, Says Ribeiro.

Al Khelaïfi’s salutary self-sacrifice in this matter could be rewarded in the coming days by an extension of Neymar in Paris. A scenario clearly envisaged by Wagner Ribeiro, who considers the Brazilian attacking midfielder flourished at Paris Saint-Germain. And above all, no other club can match the astronomical emoluments received by the person concerned since his arrival in France … “He lives in a beautiful city, he has a lot of friends and he is very happy in Paris. No club in the world can offer what PSG offers them. Only PSG can afford Neymar. Real Madrid have financial problems. Barça? It’s even worse. In Italy ? No club can compete. Manchester United or Manchester City? I do not believe it. In Paris, he is making a really good living and he plays for a very good team. This season, they’re going to win the Champions League, and Neymar will be Ballon d’Or, you’ll see. “ A scenario that would clearly please Neymar and PSG …