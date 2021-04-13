PSG: the joy of Neymar on the networks

It is a joyful Neymar who left the lawn of the Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening after the qualification of PSG in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Elected man of the match by UEFA, the Brazilian responded to statements by Joshua Kimmich, who imagined Bayern turning the tide at the Parc des Princes.

The celebration of Neymar with Paredes under the eyes of the German medium is also one of the strong images of the end of the meeting. And it is her that Neymar has chosen to shout his joy on social networks, accompanied by a “Here is Paris my friend” to Leandro Paredes.