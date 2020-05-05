Home Sports News football PSG: the latest revelation from the Spanish press on the Mbappé case
Sports Newsfootball

PSG: the latest revelation from the Spanish press on the Mbappé case

By kenyan

Courted by Real Madrid and not insensitive to merengue charms, Kylian Mbappé should stay an additional year at PSG. The Red and Blue might even extend it. But to a conditon…

Recruited by Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Kylian Mbappé (21 years old) has never hidden that he would one day like to take a new step by joining the ranks of a more reputable team. And for all observers, it is Real Madrid that the French international (34 caps, 13 goals) is aiming for. A goal shared by Casa Blanca who has constantly made the push to attach its services. Recently, it was revealed that the former ass Monaco boarder even applied for an exit certificate last year, before being taken back by his managers.

Since then, things have changed. The financial crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic has passed through and the Madrid press now agrees that Operation Mbappé has been postponed in 2021 by the club chaired by Florentino Pérez. It’s enough to twist the neck to rumors of a force on the part of the player to reach the Spanish capital as early as this summer. This was confirmed in part by the message posted by the person concerned on his social networks. “Everyone talks, but no one knows. I miss my team.”

Release clauses banned in France

For its part, PSG have still not given up hope of convincing its jewel to extend a contract ending in June 2022. The objective is clear: to avoid having a Mbappé in a position of strength next year, when he will only have one year left on his contract. A scenario often evoked by the Iberian media to explain an almost certain departure of the player in Madrid. But today, AS indicates that Bondy’s darling child may well sign a new lease, which he receives a very comfortable salary of more than 1.6 million euros per month.

A blow to the Merengues? Not really, according to everyday life. Indeed, the newspaper announces that Mbappé would agree to extend only if a clause allowing him to join a European major in exchange for a fixed price is inserted into the lease. This information is surprising since this clause has everything of a release clause. A practice that is normally illegal in France. This was the case with the LFP when there were rumours about the existence of such a clause in Neymar’s Paris contract, stating that Article 202 of its regulation stipulated that clubs cannot enter into a contract containing a release clause providing for the termination of the contractual relationship by either of the co-contractors.

Previous articleKenyans told by weatherman to prepare for more floods

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Schalke 04: Declared dead in 2016, Hiannick Kamba found alive

kenyan -
This is an unusual story that has something to shake the world of football. On 9 January 2016, Hiannick Kamba, a Schalke...
Read more
football

The Bundesliga could resume on May 15th!

kenyan -
While France has decided to stop Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, the Bundesliga will have the green light for a resumption in ten...
Read more
football

LFP: Didier Quillot responds to Jean-Michel Aulas

kenyan -
The decision to end the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 championships this season has made some club presidents cringe, starting with Jean-Michel...
Read more
15,602FansLike
3,450FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kenyans told by weatherman to prepare for more floods

News Laiza Maketso -
Kenyans residing in various regions across the country should brace themselves for more floods, warned the Kenya Meteorology Department. More rains will fall between May...
Read more

Meet the beach boy who charmed Tecra Muigai’s heart [PHOTOS]

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Meet Omar Lali, the man who warmed Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Muigai. Little was known of the couple before the beautiful third born in...
Read more

Coronavirus India: 195 deaths, 3,900 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours

World News Edwin Ginni -
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India spiked to 46,433 as of Tuesday, May 5, after 3,900 more people tested positive. According to the...
Read more

Cost of ugali will go up due to maize shortage

News Tracy Nabwile -
The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, plans to open the market for the importation of maize. If he succeeds, the cost of that plate...
Read more

Governor Nyong’o sacks county executive, sends 7 senior staff on compulsory leave

County News Erick Flavour -
Kisumu County Governor Peter Nyong' o on Monday sacked County Executive for Education Obiero Ogone and sent some senior staff on compulsory leave. The governor...
Read more

Kenya depends on local manufacturers to provide medical kits

News Laiza Maketso -
Following the increase in the number of covid-19 cases, local manufacturers have doubled their efforts in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE). The mass...
Read more

Coronavirus hits grim 250,000 deaths, disease to stay

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The number of Coronavirus deaths topped 250,000 people as the pandemic continued to ravage the world with seemingly no end. The Worldometer.info website, which tracks...
Read more

YouTube to launch ‘Personalized Topics’ for iOS and Web

Technology Edwin Ginni -
Google is planning to roll out an update that will give iOS users more control over their Homepage and Up Next videos on YouTube. After...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke