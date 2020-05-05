PSG: the latest revelation from the Spanish press on the Mbappé case

Courted by Real Madrid and not insensitive to merengue charms, Kylian Mbappé should stay an additional year at PSG. The Red and Blue might even extend it. But to a conditon…

Recruited by Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Kylian Mbappé (21 years old) has never hidden that he would one day like to take a new step by joining the ranks of a more reputable team. And for all observers, it is Real Madrid that the French international (34 caps, 13 goals) is aiming for. A goal shared by Casa Blanca who has constantly made the push to attach its services. Recently, it was revealed that the former ass Monaco boarder even applied for an exit certificate last year, before being taken back by his managers.

Since then, things have changed. The financial crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic has passed through and the Madrid press now agrees that Operation Mbappé has been postponed in 2021 by the club chaired by Florentino Pérez. It’s enough to twist the neck to rumors of a force on the part of the player to reach the Spanish capital as early as this summer. This was confirmed in part by the message posted by the person concerned on his social networks. “Everyone talks, but no one knows. I miss my team.”

Release clauses banned in France

For its part, PSG have still not given up hope of convincing its jewel to extend a contract ending in June 2022. The objective is clear: to avoid having a Mbappé in a position of strength next year, when he will only have one year left on his contract. A scenario often evoked by the Iberian media to explain an almost certain departure of the player in Madrid. But today, AS indicates that Bondy’s darling child may well sign a new lease, which he receives a very comfortable salary of more than 1.6 million euros per month.

A blow to the Merengues? Not really, according to everyday life. Indeed, the newspaper announces that Mbappé would agree to extend only if a clause allowing him to join a European major in exchange for a fixed price is inserted into the lease. This information is surprising since this clause has everything of a release clause. A practice that is normally illegal in France. This was the case with the LFP when there were rumours about the existence of such a clause in Neymar’s Paris contract, stating that Article 202 of its regulation stipulated that clubs cannot enter into a contract containing a release clause providing for the termination of the contractual relationship by either of the co-contractors.