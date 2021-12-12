PSG: the latest revelations on the relationship between Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi have been the strong men of PSG in recent weeks. And the two are doing everything to improve their relationship on the pitch.

For the moment, we can say it, the MNM trio is still far from having exploited its full potential. If Kylian Mbappé is a hit, Lionel Messi is just starting to find his cruising speed, while Neymar is not helped by injuries. Moreover, many expected to see the Argentinian and the Brazilian shine together, they who are close off the field, but it is especially with the Frenchman that the native of Rosario gets along well on the field for the instant. The dailyTeam says more about the relationship of the two men this Sunday.

The newspaper firstly indicates that the two men are involved in 21 of the 24 goals scored by Mauricio Pochettino’s men, with 7 goals and 7 assists for the former Monegasque, and 6 goals and 3 assists for the former. Barcelona. But above all, we learn that the two men are working a lot together behind the scenes in order to further progress collectively, since for the moment, Messi has for example not made any decisive pass for Mbappé (4 assists in the other direction) . There is therefore a significant room for improvement.

Messi has yet to provide an assist for Mbappé

During the Paris Region training sessions, number 7 and number 30 discuss to get along better, in particular on their positioning on the field and their movements. All, to see more actions where both can be able to hurt the defense, via good balls from the player of the Albiceleste when the Blue takes the depth for example, just like seeing Mbappé playing with his back to goal to serve as a fulcrum for his teammate is an option that could strengthen the Parisian attack in a considerable way.

“Honestly, with a player like him, it’s easy to get along well. In addition, Kylian speaks perfect Spanish, so we also have good exchanges off the pitch. It makes things easier “, confided the Argentinian in October. With this considerable lead at the top of Ligue 1 for the Parisians, the two cadors will have rather peaceful weeks to work even more on their understanding for the decisive matches in the Champions League, a competition where they are really expected.

