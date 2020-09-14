PSG: the lunar speech of Thomas Tuchel

Beaten for the first time in 20 matches by OM, PSG paid for its lack of realism in both surfaces. However, Thomas Tuchel had nothing but compliments on his lips when talking about his team’s match.

The Classic therefore finally smiled at OM, which had been chasing a victory for more than 9 years and which snatched it from the Parc des Princes with the lowest score (0-1). For PSG, it’s the end of the series, but beyond the rivalry between the two clubs, it shows a lack of control since the start of the season. Since the lost final of the Champions League, the Parisian leaders and coach Thomas Tuchel have their ears ringing, between the criticisms concerning the request to postpone the trip to Lens, finally played and lost on Thursday, September 10, and the week vacation granted to players who let themselves go more than expected by the staff.

The performance of PSG against Lens, mediocre, could not be analyzed with the same eyes as that against OM since 7 important players were missing. Against Marseille, Neymar and Di Maria were back in the starting XI, but that was not enough to get the 3 points. So here is PSG with two defeats in two matches, and 0 goals scored, which had not happened since the 1978-1979 season. But all this is obviously far from worrying Thomas Tuchel, who gave a surprisingly positive speech after the meeting.

“A great match from us”

“If you watch the match, you analyze the stats, the high recoveries, the second balls, in the opponent’s area, these are exceptional stats. Honestly, it was very impressive to watch my team play like this. It was a great game, but we have to separate the performance from the result. I’m not worried, I’m happy ”, he first launched on Telefoot, before driving the point home at a press conference.

“It can happen in football, you can lose a game with bad luck. We completely controlled the game. We played a good game, a good performance. I’m not surprised, but it’s impressive for me this performance against a team like Marseille. We controlled all phases of this match. We had a lot of high recoveries, a new high recovery record. The performance was exceptional, but you can’t control the result. I don’t like the result, nor our reaction in the last 3 minutes. It was too much and we will suffer from this reaction now. The situation got out of hand as the match progressed. Now it is the challenge of separating the performance from the result. I’m very happy, I saw a great match from us. “

A speech that appeared inaudible to Parisian supporters after the meeting. However, we can agree with the German coach’s sense of Parisian territorial domination during the 90 minutes. Paris dominated, but Paris had situations, but it lacked offensive realism, which becomes recurrent and abnormal. It has now been 3 matches in a row that PSG did not find the net (Bayern, Lens, OM). We can think that Metz will get hit for everyone next Wednesday. But otherwise, Tuchel will no longer be able to be satisfied …