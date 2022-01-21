PSG: the medical point before the reception of Reims

As part of the 22nd day of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain will host Stade de Reims this Sunday at 8:45 p.m., with the firm intention of consolidating its position as leader in the league. Already deprived of several players currently in Cameroon to compete in the CAN, Mauricio Pochettino could also have to do without Kylian Mbappé, still in trouble with his left adductor and absent from training this Friday.

Via a press release, the club of the capital has just published a medical point concerning its workforce. Note that for the Bondynois, a decision will be made on Saturday as to his presence in the group for the match against Reims. In addition, Juan Bernat continues his adapted work with the medical staff after being affected by Covid-19. Recently injured, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alexandre Letellier are also in treatment. Finally, Neymar Jr continues his individual training and care at Ooredoo and is due to return to racing early next week with his sights set on… that February 15 clash against Real Madrid.