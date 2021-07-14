PSG: the number of Gianluigi Donnarumma unveiled

Paris Saint-Germain formalized this Wednesday afternoon the signing of the best player of Euro 2020 Gianluigi Donnarumma (22 years old). The Italian international has signed up for the next few years with the capital club.

But he decided not to take back the 99 he wore at AC Milan, which he left on June 30 after refusing an extension of his contract. Indeed, the LFP regulations prohibit the use of “Fancy numbers”. Donnarumma will therefore wear the 50, since the numbers to be assigned to goalkeepers according to the League are already taken (1 for Navas, 16 for Rico and 30 for Letellier according to the club’s official website).