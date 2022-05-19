Menu
PSG: the offer for Paul Pogba revealed!

At the end of his contract at Manchester United, Paul Pogba is attracting the greed of Europe’s greatest names as the summer transfer window will soon open its doors. Reluctant to join the Citizens, rivals of the Red Devils, the French international environment also remains a priority target for Leonardo at PSG. In this context, The Gazzetta dello Sport reveals this Thursday the Parisian offer to offer the services of the 2018 world champion.

According to the pink paper newspaper, the Parisian leaders have offered a three-year contract with a salary of 12 million euros. An offensive which does not seem, however, to cool Juventus which would remain confident in this file, moreover at a time when the capital club is prioritizing the Mbappé case. Already leaving in 2019, Paul Pogba finally stayed at the club due to the lack of acceptable offers and the Covid-19 pandemic. One thing is certain, ten years after his free departure for Juventus in 2012, Pogba is well and truly on the verge of completing his second history with United…

