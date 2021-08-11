PSG: the poignant message of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi

Paris Saint-Germain currently features Lionel Messi (34). A historic moment for the club of the capital which attracted a lot of media to the Parc des Princes. On this occasion, the president of the Rouge-et-Bleu, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, expressed his satisfaction and thanked the various players in this XXL operation.

“I am very happy and proud to present Leo Messi as a PSG player. It’s amazing and it’s a historic day for the club and the football world. It’s a fantastic time for us. Leo is the only player who has won the Ballon d’Or 6 times. He makes football beautiful and magical and he’s a winner. It will be very exciting for our supporters and fans around the world. It’s amazing what we have accomplished. Ten years ago people were wondering what we were going to do with our project. We have big ambitions. Thanks everyone. There is no secret. This agreement with this great player. I will thank Leo, his wife, his father Jorge, his team who have been fantastic in making this happen. I also thank my team. You have done a fantastic job for the club. I would also like to thank our business partners who believed in our project. But we haven’t won anything yet, it’s just the beginning. Messi has won a lot of trophies, and I’m sure he will win some with his new team ”, he said at a press conference