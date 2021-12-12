PSG: the positive analysis of Mauricio Pochettino after the victory against AS Monaco

After the victory against AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino expressed his feelings at a press conference. The Argentinian was pretty happy with what he saw.

Back at the Parc des Princes five days after the reception of Bruges in the Champions League (4-1, 6th day of the group stage), Paris Saint-Germain has finally returned to success in Ligue 1. Hooked by the OGC Nice (0-0) and then manhandled by RC Lens to Bollaert (1-1), the capital club this time responded this Sunday against AS Monaco, with a 2-0 success at the key. Double scorer, Kylian Mbappé was still very good, but all was not rosy this evening. Sometimes, especially in the first period around half an hour of play, PSG suffered and had to patiently take their pain.

Even at the end of the game, we saw Golovin try his luck twice and the reduction of the gap was not far away. In short, PSG has accustomed us to better, but also to much worse. In the post-match press conference, Mauricio Pochettino was in any case smiling, he who overall appreciated the performance of his team: “In front, we had a very good team, athletic, physical, which set the pace and tried to cut our circuits. Maybe it was only the same against Brugge but I think we had a professional, serious performance. And we have to give credit to Monaco, which is a very good team. “

“We know that we are in the right direction”

Released on the balance sheet and performance, the Argentinian technician was very positive: “In terms of results, it’s very positive, in terms of performance, there are always things to improve. Sometimes the improvements are difficult to measure but we know we are in the right direction. We have a team with special characteristics, with talent and little by little, we try to improve. We hope to continue improving to arrive in February or March in the best conditions at an important time of the season. I think today there were some good times in the game, and there were some very good things. Doing this for 90 minutes, we see that it is difficult today in Europe and all the teams have difficulty in maintaining their level of play for 90 minutes. “

For its last at home, PSG therefore provided the essentials against valiant Monegasques who tried their luck more often (13 shots against 9, 3 shots on target against 2). Gradually, Marquinhos and its partners therefore appear to be more efficient even if the room for improvement is still great. Before the end of the year celebrations, the capital club will in any case try to pass a round of the Coupe de France against the Entente Feignies-Aulnoye (N3) before finishing on a trip to Lorient in Ligue 1.