PSG: the reassuring rise of Sergio Ramos

Holder for the first time of the season at the Parc des Princes, Sergio Ramos seemed to return to a good level physically during the entire meeting. With the added bonus of a first goal which confirms his rise to power.



The Sergio Ramos case had started to make PSG cringe at the start of the season. Injured for very long weeks, the former pillar of Real Madrid seemed to be slow to return to his best physical level. Recently, when he was available, Mauricio Pochettino had even decided to do without his defender. What to question even more about his situation. This Sunday, starter at kick-off, Sergio Ramos was inevitably expected and the least we can say is that he responded present. Physically solid, good in duels and always fair with the ball, Sergio Ramos made Sergio Ramos. But the Spanish defender above all reassured on his physical level since he played 90 minutes without any embarrassment or difficulty and also scored his first goal.

“I’m very happy for my first game here with the team. This goal rewards my work and gives me strength. I’m happy to have played 90 more minutes in front of my audience. I like having the support of the fans. The three points are important and I’m happy to score. I hope there will be others of course. We know the importance of accumulating habits, routine for a player. There, it’s been three weeks since I resumed in a normal way with the group. I picked up the pace and it’s important to have this routine to progress physically., he confided to the microphone of Prime Video.

Real Madrid as a goal

The return to form of the emblematic former captain of Real Madrid is timely for PSG, which will come at a crucial moment in their season. Engaged in all competitions, the capital club will need a Sergio Ramos in great shape to achieve its objectives and in particular to take out Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League. And the Spaniard is aware of it. “I try to bring the best version of me to the team at the best time of the season with the Champions League and the Cup. Me, I want to get back to my best level and above all have confidence. I am very happy today, because I was away from the field for a very long time, I was not happy.

And the rise of Sergio Ramos also coincides with his adaptation to Parisian life. Installed for many years, the Spanish international had to discover a new life in a new city and a new championship. “At first it was very hard, because I spent my whole life in Madrid. But here it’s fine. I feel better and better. And that’s good. We have important things with the Championship, the Cup and the Champions League. We must continue and follow this continuity to go far in C1. It is important. We work with big days. We all agree that we have to give the best version of ourselves to have a strong and solid team. But the most important thing is to work little by little., he concluded.