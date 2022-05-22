Menu
PSG: the right arm of Nasser al-Khelaïfi leaves the club

Lively weekend near the Parc des Princes. Celebrating its tenth title of champion of France and announcing in quick succession the extension of Kylian Mbappé and the departure of the sporting director, the Brazilian Leonardo, Paris Saint Germain also saw Jean-Martial Ribes leave his functions.

At the club since 2015, the Frenchman was the right arm of Nasser al-Khelaïfi as well as the communication director of the capital club. According to The Teamhe would leave office to join LVMH in a similar role.

