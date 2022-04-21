PSG: the tension rises with the supporters

Can’t wait for the end of the season at PSG. Indeed, despite the victories and the tenth title of champion of France which is approaching, the atmosphere around the club is deleterious. Already last Sunday during the Classic against OM at the Parc des Princes, the members of the Collectif Ultras Paris had expressed their dissatisfaction with the management, the results in the Champions League, and the game offered every weekend. ends, by not clapping and not singing during the game.

This Wednesday in Angers, in the 70th minute, members of the CUP left the Raymond-Kopa stadium and thus did not attend the end of the match and the 3rd Parisian goal scored by Marquinhos (77th), while PSG could have to be crowned champion if OM did not win, which was the case at that time. This weekend PSG welcomes Lens, and a draw is enough to win the 10th title in club history, which risks being celebrated in an angry Parc des Princes.