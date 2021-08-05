PSG: the Ultras Paris Collective will not boycott the return to the Parc des Princes

The return of Ligue 1 is for this weekend and with the public! But with the implementation of the health pass, certain groups of supporters have decided to boycott their return to the stadium, such as the Bad Gones of Olympique Lyonnais or the Green Angels of AS Saint-Etienne. But on the side of Paris Saint-Germain, the Collective Ultras Paris does not intend to do the same. If they move to Troyes on Saturday, the Parisians will return to their Parc des Princes next week against the RCSA. And with supporters.

Via a press release, the CUP therefore explained that it would indeed be present, despite the health pass requested. “Although the reversals, procrastination and other changes of course of those who govern us have shaken our confidence in their decisions, after having debated at length, we decided to collectively return to our Park under the conditions proposed, namely without gauge and without mask “, can we read in the press release.

