PSG: the words of Nasser al-Khelaïfi and Thomas Tuchel after the racist incident

A very special last group match. Opposed to the Istanbul BB on Tuesday night at the Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain saw their match be stopped early in the game following racist remarks by the fourth referee against a member of the Turkish club’s staff. The players then decided to return to the locker room and the meeting ended up being postponed to this Wednesday, 6:55 p.m. And today, the Parisians took first place in their group thanks to their large 5-1 victory. But after the game, the questions were mostly about Tuesday’s controversy. And the president of the Parisian club Nasser al-Khelaïfi returned to it.

“It was a tough evening, unacceptable to everyone. I am proud of the position of my players, the value of our club and our sport, it is against racism. There is no place for him, neither in the stadium, nor outside ”, explained the boss of PSG, imitated by his trainer Thomas Tuchel, still at the microphone of RMC Sport : “We are all against racism, me 100%. There is no doubt, it was a strong reaction. I’m not proud, it was a logical reaction. ”

