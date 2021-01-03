Home Sports football PSG: Thiago Silva evokes the ouster of Thomas Tuchel
Sportsfootball

PSG: Thiago Silva evokes the ouster of Thomas Tuchel

By kenyan

Despite his departure from PSG for Chelsea last summer, Thiago Silva (36) remains a privileged observer of the situation of the Parisian club. A few minutes after the defeat of the Blues against Manchester City (1-3), the Brazilian central defender returned to the dismissal of his former coach Thomas Tuchel. An ouster that is anything but a surprise for the international Auriverde.

“It’s difficult but it was predictable that this was going to happen. Not now, but being inside, we knew there were situations that had to be changed. In my opinion, Leonardo took the situation in hand, he made his choice. We do not know if it was good, it was not at all for Tuchel and his staff, especially after the match. This change was not expected at the time, ” commented the Chelsea player at the microphone of RMC Sport. The future will tell if the choice made by the Parisian management was the right one …

“, says Thiago Silva.”

