PSG: Thierry Henry defends Mauricio Pochettino

After Paris Saint-Germain’s victory on the lawn of Montpellier (0-4), Thierry Henry, now a consultant for Prime Video, wanted to defend the Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino. Indeed, the former glory of Arsenal and the France team considers that the coach of the capital club does not really have control over the style of play of his team: “I think he can leave. There will be discussions, it’s clear but we have to see if there will be a new team, if he will have the keys, will that change? Coaching with handcuffs is not easy.

“I always come back to coaching. I don’t think we’ve seen the Pochettino touch for having seen his former teams, then added the 1998 world champion about the 50-year-old technician. I played against his Espanyol when I was at Barca, I saw his teams at Southampton or Tottenham. It was a team that pressed, tough on pain, which played well against so I didn’t really see that. Playing the counter with Paris is not always the case even if it can happen in the Champions League. It’s rarer but I haven’t seen him really coach, or at least in the way he likes to do it.