PSG: Thilo Kehrer refused two Bundesliga clubs

According to The Parisian, PSG defender Tihlo Kehrer would not have responded to calls from the foot made by Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, who both want to recruit him. The German international who is known to be a hard worker, has been performing well lately, notably scoring two goals in Paris Saint-Germain’s last three games.

Arrived in 2018 from Schalke 04 for 37 million euros, the one who became the most expensive defender in the history of the Bundesliga played 115 games with the PSG jersey. At the end of the contract in the capital in June 2023, the 25-year-old defender will certainly still be in demand during the next transfer window this summer.