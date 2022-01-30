Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

PSG: Thilo Kehrer refused two Bundesliga clubs

Date:

According to The Parisian, PSG defender Tihlo Kehrer would not have responded to calls from the foot made by Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, who both want to recruit him. The German international who is known to be a hard worker, has been performing well lately, notably scoring two goals in Paris Saint-Germain’s last three games.

Arrived in 2018 from Schalke 04 for 37 million euros, the one who became the most expensive defender in the history of the Bundesliga played 115 games with the PSG jersey. At the end of the contract in the capital in June 2023, the 25-year-old defender will certainly still be in demand during the next transfer window this summer.

Previous articlePositivity rate at 2.6 per cent as 101 new Covid cases recorded

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PSG: Thilo Kehrer refused two Bundesliga clubs

kenyan -
According to The Parisian, PSG defender Tihlo Kehrer...

Positivity rate at 2.6 per cent as 101 new Covid cases recorded

kenyan -
Kenya on Sunday recorded 101 new Cocid-19 cases,...

Big ANC-UDA names unclean – Raila

kenyan -
ODM leader Raila Odinga campaigned in Dagoretti, Nairobi. The...

YY Comedian Says He’ll Quit Ruracio if Asked to Pick Wife from Several Women Wrapped in Lesos

kenyan -
YY Comedian has shared why he will not...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

PSG: Thilo Kehrer refused two Bundesliga clubs

football 0
According to The Parisian, PSG defender Tihlo Kehrer...

Positivity rate at 2.6 per cent as 101 new Covid cases recorded

News 0
Kenya on Sunday recorded 101 new Cocid-19 cases,...

Big ANC-UDA names unclean – Raila

News 0
ODM leader Raila Odinga campaigned in Dagoretti, Nairobi. The...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.