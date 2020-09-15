Home Sports football PSG: Thomas Tuchel confirms Marquinhos captain
Sportsfootball

PSG: Thomas Tuchel confirms Marquinhos captain

By kenyan

After the Sunday evening Classic between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille (0-1), Paris SG will have to quickly get back in the saddle since they receive, at the Parc des Princes, Metz on Wednesday. The confrontation against the Garnets was initially scheduled for the 1st day, except that this precise weekend, the PSG lost the final of the Champions League against Bayern Munich (0-1).

In any case, Thomas Tuchel was present at a press conference on Tuesday. He took the opportunity to confirm that Marquinhos, absent against OM, would be the captain of the capital’s training this season. ” You know well, it makes sense that Marqui is the captain », Dropped the German in front of the media. Marquinhos, 26, takes over from Thiago Silva, who left at the end of his contract this summer for Chelsea.

