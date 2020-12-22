Home Sports football PSG: Thomas Tuchel gives his best memory of 2020
Sportsfootball

PSG: Thomas Tuchel gives his best memory of 2020

By kenyan

The year 2020 is soon coming to an end. It is therefore time to take stock. And Thomas Tuchel was no exception. In a press conference, the coach of Paris St-Germain, who was able to reach the final of the Champions League this year, gave his best memory of 2020. And it is obviously linked to the C1 campaign of PSG.

“My best memory 2020? The last 3 minutes against Atalanta, that’s for sure! Why ? Watch the game again, you will see! “, he exclaimed. A colorful Champions League quarter-final final as Marquinhos and Choupo-Moting delivered the capital at the very end of the match. Enough to revive good memories.

