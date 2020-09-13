PSG: Thomas Tuchel praises the qualities of Alessandro Florenzi

Alessandro Florenzi is the youngest to arrive at Paris Saint-Germain. The 29-year-old Italian was loaned with an option to buy from Roma and is already available according to Thomas Tuchel’s words. The Parisian coach, who faces OM tomorrow in the framework of the third day of Ligue 1 (to follow live commented on our site, does not yet know if he will integrate his new player. He prefers to wait for the last two practices before making a decision, but faced with the many absent at the moment, Florenzi should at least be included in the squad.