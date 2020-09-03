Home Sports News football PSG: three new players positive for Covid-19
PSG: three new players positive for Covid-19

By kenyan

The hecatomb continues at Paris Saint-Germain as one might have feared. After Leandro Paredes, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, the French champion announces that three new players in his workforce are positive for Covid-19. “The latest SarsCoV2 PCR tests carried out within the Paris Saint-Germain squad confirm the results of three new positive cases. These players follow the appropriate health protocol, ” thus specifies the Parisian club on its Twitter account.

According to information from the team, one of the three coronavirus positive players is said to be Marquinhos. Marco Verratti also on vacation in Ibiza is on his negative side. More than ever, the meeting against RC Lens scheduled for next Thursday is threatened …

