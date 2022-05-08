PSG-Troyes: when the Parisians already seem elsewhere …

Facing ESTAC on Sunday evening, PSG did not delight their audience and conceded a 2-2 draw. A match where the Parisians have already seemed far from the field, while the title is already acquired.

The first place and the title of champion of France having been acquired for a long time, Paris Saint-Germain is heading quietly towards the end of the season. But there are still a few matches to play, starting with the one against Troyes this Sunday evening, as part of the 36th day of Ligue 1. But with no stakes for the next few weeks, the worst remained to be feared. And unfortunately, the Parisians did not enjoy the Parc des Princes.

Despite a quick opener from Marquinhos and a penalty from Neymar, Mauricio Pochettino’s men conceded a 2-2 draw, all in a gloomy atmosphere. From the stands, some players seemed well on their feet, like Angel Di Maria or Marco Verratti, but PSG never managed to crack the Trojan lock at the end of the game to clinch victory. Conversely, Bruno Irles’ ESTAC are distributed with a good point in the maintenance race.

“You have to respect the Championship, the competition, and I think that’s what we did”

Present at a press conference after the match, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino however had different words, judging that his players still respect the French Championship: “We took the lead by scoring two goals. Afterwards, we concede two out of two errors which penalize us. We have created a lot more than Troyes. I think we deserved a little more. The objective was to win the Championship, it’s done. Now you have to respect the Championship, the competition, and I think that’s what we did.

“There is a bit of frustration. I think these are games where you have to have fun. Having fun means winning and playing well, like a team. We are at a very quiet moment in the season, we have no pressure and that’s why we just have to have fun. When you are free in your head, you can take pleasure. We are coming to the end of the season and we always come out of games feeling pissed off. It’s not the thing you dream of at the end of the season, especially when you’re already a champion. I honestly think that with the team we have, we could do much better. It’s not about missing passes or anything, I think it’s mostly as a team. In difficult times, we could be better”, declared Marco Verratti, certainly more lucid. Against Montpellier and Metz, PSG will certainly have to show another face to bring back a semblance of a smile to their fans…