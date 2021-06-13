PSG: turnaround for Alessandro Florenzi

PSG could ultimately retain the right-back on loan from Roma, which was initially not in the plans for next season.

The trend was clear for Florenzi. Despite a more or less interesting start, the player on loan from AS Roma last summer did not convince his world on the side of PSG. At least, not to be an indisputable holder in this club which hopes to win everything every year. The trend was clear: he would return to Roma this summer, and La Louve would even seek to get rid of him.

It was therefore unthinkable to see Leonardo and his teams lift this option to buy 9 million euros … But obviously, everything has changed in recent hours. Indeed, in Italy, the media tell us that the 30-year-old Italian side, at the Euro with his current selection, could well stay in Paris. The Corriere dello Sport unveils some interesting new details about it.

An interview in the coming days

A meeting is thus scheduled between the player’s agent and Leonardo, the Parisian sports director, in the coming days. Discussions regarding a possible permanent transfer to Paris will thus take place, and the leader of the second in the last Ligue 1 will officially inform the agent of the club’s plans for the one who is also coveted by Inter.

One can however imagine that given the Transfer market tracks released in the press, leading to Achraf Hakimi and Serge Aurier in particular, Florenzi would have a secondary role if he were to stay for next season. Which also questions the future of Colin Dagba … We should know more in the coming days …