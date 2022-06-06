Menu
PSG want Arda Guler

At 17, Arda Güler is making a name for herself and a place at Fenerbahçe. This attacking midfielder, whom we told you about recently, is one of the great hopes of Turkish football. Complete and steeped in talent, he caught the eye of several teams.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked to the player whose release clause is set at 30 million euros. But that’s not all. According to the Turkish media trtsport, Paris Saint-Germain have been advancing for several weeks on this issue and would absolutely like to win the bet. To be continued…

