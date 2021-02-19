PSG want to take action for Kean and Florenzi

Arrived in the form of a loan to PSG, to meet the needs of the workforce, Alessandro Florenzi and Moise Kean have made a place for themselves. The capital club now wants to keep the two players. It seems pretty easy for Florenzi, much less for Kean.

Leonardo’s return to Paris Saint-Germain as sporting director must have put a smile on the face of many Italians. The Brazilian indeed has his eyes often turned to the Boot, which he knows by heart, to find players in the transfer window. Last summer, Alessandro Florenzi came to fill the ranks of Paris, in the form of a loan with option to buy. This converted side had made the rounds of the issue at AS Roma, his club always, and PSG jumped at the opportunity, hoping to forget the unloved Thomas Meunier.

After several months, 29-year-old Florenzi has made his place, making good use of his qualities and not hiding his faults. Good counter-attacker, excellent centralizer, he did wonders against FC Barcelona on Tuesday night. More in difficulty defensively, especially against explosive opponents, he has so far not cost points to his team. And he knew how to integrate perfectly into the Parisian locker room, where he is appreciated. Result, as explained The team, PSG intends to exercise its purchase option, which amounts to € 8 million, a reasonable price. Florenzi is on the same page.

It promises to be more delicate for Moise Kean

Things will be much more complicated on another file. The one leading to Moise Kean. He was not playing in Italy but on the side of Everton, but it was during his youth at Juventus Turin that Leonardo had spotted him. You had to have flair to revive it, but from there to insert a purchase option in the loan negotiated with the Toffees … Like his excellent performance in the Champions League against Barça, Moise Kean is having a blast at PSG. And is decisive. Whether on the axis or on the right, he has never disappointed since his arrival.

Therefore, the club of the capital has every interest in prolonging the adventure but it will be necessary to negotiate closely with Everton, who is watching carefully what is happening. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently assured that the English club would claim between 60 and 70 M € for the transfer of the 20-year-old striker, who was however only an eternal replacement last season. According to The Parisian, negotiations have not been started between the two parties. In both camps, there is no rush …