PSG wants to repatriate Adrien Rabiot!

Arrived from Juventus Turin in July 2019 after a more than contrasting end to the adventure at Paris Saint-Germain, Adrien Rabiot could return to the Rouge-et-Bleu according to the Italian press.

“Perhaps we should also change our slogan… Dream Bigger (dream bigger) is good, but today we must above all be realistic, we no longer want flashy, bling-bling, c ‘is the end of the sequins’. With these words, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi clearly endorsed the start of a new era at Paris Saint-Germain, but the first movements for the capital club on the transfer market are still awaited. Except for the arrival of Vitinha, the leads are multiplying but nothing seems to materialize yet. One thing is certain, the upper echelons of Paris intend to reshape a workforce ready to meet the great expectations of supporters on the European scene. Led by Luis Campos, the club’s new sports adviser, and most certainly Christophe Galtier, announced successor to Mauricio Pochettino, PSG wants to change things. Eager to strengthen themselves in the defensive sector and find a new number 9 to compete with Mauro Icardi, the capital club is also on the lookout for its midfielder.

Often decried in recent years, the Parisian midfield does not, in fact, have all the guarantees necessary to evolve at the highest level. Apart from Marco Verratti, a key man in this sector, the reigning French champion does not have real depth in the middle and could therefore take advantage of the summer transfer window to strengthen himself at this level. With this in mind, the first ideas are emerging and the Italian press is revealing, this Sunday, some surprising news. In the sense that the Italian media Il Corriere dello Sport tells us that the new sports management of PSG would be interested in the idea of ​​repatriating Adrien Rabiot!

Leandro Paredes could be part of the deal!

Trained at PSG, the Parisian Titi would not leave Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier indifferent, who would not be against the idea of ​​recovering an element perfectly aware of the life of the club and the expectations. The transalpine media also specifies that Leandro Paredes could be part of the operation. Eager to secure the services of the Argentinian, Juve could thus integrate Rabiot in order to lower the transfer compensation to be paid for the Parisian number 8. Now 27 years old, the native of Saint-Maurice also remains on a generally mixed season. In line with his performances since his arrival in Piedmont, the French international (29 caps, 2 goals) has never fully convinced with the Bianconeri. A situation which could therefore push him to consider a departure, which is moreover at a time when Paul Pogba should, barring a huge reversal of the situation, make his return under the tunic of Turin.

Distrust all the same since the Parisian club will have to face various obstacles. The first of them is obviously competition. Despite his two small assists in 45 matches in all competitions last season, Adrien Rabiot remains an observed and coveted player. As such, Manchester United and Chelsea would not be against the idea of ​​​​reviving the former Parisian. But the biggest difficulty to foresee for the board of the Rouge-et-Bleu remains without a doubt: Véronique Rabiot. In cold weather with the player’s mother and agent, PSG will inevitably have to renew the link to hope to conclude the deal. A task that promises to be difficult when you know the conditions under which Rabiot had left his training club. According Il Corriere dello Sportthe PSG tends anyway towards this ambition and would like, from now on, “make peace” with the player’s clan. Crisp.