PSG warns Barça in the Neymar file

Would this elimination in the Champions League semi-finals against Manchester City call into question Neymar’s extension to PSG? The Brazilian star seemed very close to signing a new contract in the capital a few weeks ago, but in recent days the Spanish press has been talking about a turnaround in this file.

According to information from Catalunya Ràdio, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would have personally sent a letter to the new management of FC Barcelona asking them to leave Neymar alone, who would increasingly consider a hypothetical return to Catalonia. This issue is still likely to move in all directions in the coming weeks.