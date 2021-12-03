PSG: when Thierry Henry provokes Kylian Mbappé on his possible transfer to Real Madrid

A face to face meeting between Thierry Henry, star consultant ofAmazon Prime Video, and Kylian Mbappé, star of Paris Saint-Germain, everyone dreams of it and prepare the popcorn well since the exchange has already taken place and will be broadcast, Sunday evening at 7 pm, in the program “Dimanche Soir Football “From the co-broadcaster of Ligue 1. To be patient, two excerpts from the interview have already been released and the tone is already very crisp, evidenced by this provocation, at least unequivocally, from the top scorer in the history of the l ‘French team : “Is your english very good, is your spanish too?”, Henry asked Mbappé, obviously thinking of the prospect of the Bondy’s native leaving Real Madrid next season.

“Yes, he is very good”, finally answered the Parisian striker before continuing: “It’s because I wanted to be a great soccer player and a public figure and someone important. Today, you can’t want to be an international star and speak only French, that doesn’t make sense. You have to know how to adapt, in all circumstances. You arrive there, you know how to speak … And there you go ». A clear answer that does not curb the ardor of the former star of the Gunners who did not hesitate to revive it: “So it’s just for that, no…?” A new provocation to which the 2018 world champion retorted: “No, afterwards, of course, if one day you travel, you have to speak the language”. “Ah yes well!” then sneered Thierry Henry before the number 7 of PSG concludes: “But no, above all, it was not for that. Afterwards, if it serves me well, so much the better, by the way, we will not do without ”. The tone is set. See you now on Sunday at 7 p.m. for an exchange that promises to be crisp to say the least …