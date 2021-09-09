PSG: where is Juan Bernat?

Heavily injured in his left knee a year ago, Juan Bernat has still not returned to competition. The fault of complications which delayed his return. If the Spanish side, very reliable before his convalescence, is about to be summoned again by Pochettino, PSG has recruited him to his post.

It has been a year since Juan Bernat has set foot on a field in official competition. Since September 16, 2020 and a rupture of a cruciate ligament of the left knee against FC Metz, the Spaniard has still not returned. A downtime that inevitably raises questions, even if coming back from such a long injury is obviously not easy. Some have never returned to their best level, while others, on the contrary, have rebounded very well after a painful convalescence. For Bernat, it is uncertainty especially as the PSG had to adapt to this situation.

This heavy injury hurt at the Parisian club last season. In the midst of the re-entry period under covid, the club, which had just reached the final of the Champions League, was accumulating physical worries and internal tensions between Leonardo and Thomas Tuchel, while having to maintain a certain financial balance despite losses which promised to be dizzying. The left side had reached an impressive level in Final 8, even finding the net in the semi-finals against RB Leipzig. High-level services, while he was at the end of his contract in June 2021.

One year without competition

Despite the injury of the international (11 selections, 1 goal), PSG ended up extending it in March until 2025 with an upgraded salary. Problem, the injury takes longer than expected to heal. As management hoped to see the 28-year-old again before the end of the season, complications arose. In mid-May, and after resuming the race, he nevertheless presented himself on crutches during a collective photo shoot. After a few minutes, he asked to sit down, his knee hurting too much. In fact, the healing went badly, the wound having been infected during his stay in the hospital.

A delay from which its main competitors have failed to take advantage. Often injured and above all inconstant in his performances, Layvin Kurzawa does not suit. Micthel Bakker is limited for the high level and it is often Abdou Diallo who helps out on the left, a position which is not his. Faced with this problem, Juan Bernat was eagerly awaited this summer. Except that once again, he is not ready. His entourage was confident for the start of the season and the person returned to collective training in mid-July but it is clear that he has still not been called by Pochettino.

PSG stopped waiting for him

“Very happy to be able to do a small part of the training with the group after more than 10 months”, he explained in a post Instagram. Always number one in the minds of the technical staff, the former Munich player is still hoping for a first return to competition after the international break. Objective September 11 on behalf of the 5th day of Ligue 1 and the reception of Clermont at the Parc des Princes. Except that the transfer window has been there … Faced with the uncertainty surrounding Bernat, PSG ended up recruiting in the last hours of this summer market.

The young Nuno Mendes (19) comes in the form of a loan with option to buy from Sporting and for a starting place. Portuguese international (5 caps), he is one of the most promising players in his post. Bernat will return to minefield because there are now 4 at the post and he is no longer necessarily the one we expect the most. An additional difficulty for the one who should make a few appearances at first, before perhaps taking on a more important role. It is a new challenge which is only just beginning.