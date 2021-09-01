PSG: who are you Nuno Mendes?

Paris SG have got their hands on Nuno Mendes, one of the most promising talents in Portuguese football.

While Abdou Diallo helps out on the left, Layvin Kurzawa has not displayed his best face since his extension and Juan Bernat is struggling to recover from his knee surgery, Paris SG has decided to go all out to afford one of the biggest hopes in this position, Nuno Mendes. The capital club has put € 7 million on the table for a one-year loan, with a purchase option set at around € 40 million.

It must be said that the Lusitanian international (5 caps) is considered one of the best promises of Portuguese football. Sporting CP even raised its release clause from 45 to 70 M € a few months ago. A pure product of the Leões training center, the latter has been enjoying the Lisbon left flank since the spring of 2020 (40 league matches, 1 goal and 1 assist), with a huge volume. He blazes at the left piston position in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3, which allows him to make the most of all his qualities.

City and Real have also thought about it

Very fast, explosive, powerful in duels, he likes to swallow spaces to attack and offer good balls to his attackers. His left foot, very precise, allows him to keep the ball under pressure and to deliver caviar. Defensively, the young man, who has the same representative as Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), is not clumsy, especially in one against one. However, he still has to make progress on placement and concentration.

Before Paris SG, Manchester City, which has been looking for a reliable recourse for this position for so long, had long thought of affording it. Without ever realizing his desire. Real Madrid had also seriously considered him for the long-term succession of Marcelo (33). In the end, it was the residents of the Parc des Princes who had the last word in this matter. With Achraf Hakimi on the right and Nuno Mendes on the left, PSG has, on paper, wings of fire.