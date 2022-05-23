PSG will draw an offer of 45 M€ for Hugo Ekitike

Luis Campos is not yet officially at PSG that he is already starting to work on the transfer window. First hot lead, Hugo Ekitike, the Stade de Reims striker for whom Paris is ready to put a big check on the table.

“I consider myself ready for anything. Whether it’s staying here or taking on a challenge that everyone agrees on. I imagine the eventful summer! I think people will show interest in me. For my part, I will be quiet, because I am surrounded by the right people to manage this “. This is what Hugo Ekitike said on Saturday before the last day of Ligue 1. Scorer against Bordeaux, he finished the season with 10 goals and incidentally became the top European scorer under 20 in the European top 5.

A real revelation of the season, the player, who is the most effective in shot/goal ratio in Ligue 1 this season, continues to excite the biggest European clubs. Remember, last winter he had already been on the verge of joining Newcastle for 45 M€. But the case fell apart at the last moment. The Magpies are still fully on the case, as are Bayern, Dortmund, Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Luis Campos takes charge of the case for Ekitike

But there is a club that already has a head start and not least, PSG. According to our information, it was Luis Campos who took matters into his own hands in this case and who is leading it. According to a source familiar with the matter, it is an offer of 45 M€ that the club of the capital is about to draw. The profile of the Reims striker is part of PSG’s new recruitment policy, which aims to hire younger players, less bling-bling, but with a lot of room for improvement.

On the player’s side, the prospect of joining the Champions of France is necessarily exciting. It must be said that Kylian Mbappé is a real source of inspiration for the Reims striker as he told us a few months ago. “Over the past few years, the player I watch the most, who inspires me, and not necessarily only on the pitch, but also for everything he sends back, is Kylian Mbappé. It is difficult to explain. He is really a player that I observe. His game. Even if he is a side player at the start, he often plays in the lead at PSG. He is truly a magnificent player, who knows how to do everything. People don’t realize how awesome he is. For me, that’s what being a top player is and that’s what I aspire to be.” So Hugo Eketike at PSG? One thing is certain, Luis Campos has no time to lose and is already taking the transfer window issues head on, starting with that of Mauro Icardi’s replacement…