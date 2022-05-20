PSG will finally pay tribute to Angel Di Maria

The story is coming to an end. Angel Di Maria, who arrived seven years ago at Paris Saint-Germain, should, unless the situation turns around, play his last match in the colors of the capital club against Metz on the 38th day of Ligue 1.

While the first information suggested that the best decisive passer in the history of PSG (118) would not receive a tribute from the club, The Team indicates in its edition of this Friday, that Paris has been working for a few days on the organization of a beautiful tribute to the Parc des Princes for the Argentinian.

For this last day of Ligue 1, take advantage of the exclusive Foot Transfer market and Parions Sport offer online: welcome bonus up to €200 offered and €10 free bet without deposit with the code FML1. Create your Parions Sport account online now to benefit from it.