PSG will hit the jackpot thanks to Jonathan Ikoné

As we revealed to you exclusively a fortnight ago, Jonathan Ikoné (23) is getting closer to Fiorentina. The Italian club and LOSC have already reached an agreement for the transfer of the international tricolor (4 caps – 1 goal), under contract until June 30, 2023, to the tune of € 21 million (+ 10% bonus on any capital gain).

But some details are still missing to complete the operation. In particular the sharing of commissions between agents. If RB Leipzig is indeed interested, it is a real jackpot that awaits PSG whatever happens in the event of the sale of the former Parisian titi, author of a goal in 16 L1 appearances this season with the Mastiffs. According to our information, the capital club will recover between 45 and 50% of the amount of the transfer (clause that was negotiated during the player’s transfer to LOSC in 2018), which is probably more than € 10 million.