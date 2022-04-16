PSG will soon announce its future coach, the completely crazy offer from Bahrain for the takeover of AC Milan

The Parisian management is thinking of the arrival of its future coach, a huge offer from Bahrain to buy AC Milan, and Erik Ten Hag’s first request for the Manchester United summer transfer window, find in your Foot press review Transfer market the latest information from the European sports press.

PSG thinks about the arrival of its next tactician

Leader of the championship, PSG is already thinking about next season and its future coach. The Parisian reports this morning that Doha will soon announce the name of the tactician who will lead the Paris Saint-Germain squad for the coming seasons. Several names have been announced to succeed Mauricio Pochettino in the event of departure: Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann and especially Erik ten Hag. For the last, many English tabloids refer to the current Ajax coach as the next Manchester United coach.

A huge offer from Bahrain to buy AC Milan

According to Gazzetta dello Sport this Saturday morning, a company from Bahrain will make a crazy offer to buy AC Milan. Investcorp wants to make the rossoneri club the first club with Arab capital in Serie A. It would therefore take over the shares of AC Milan, belonging since July 2018 to Elliott, who had in turn succeeded Li Yonghong. The owners are asking for no less than a billion euros to sell the Italian team.

Erik ten Hag targets future star to boost Manchester United

According to ESPN, Erik ten Hag has already made a request to Manchester United leaders for the club’s next summer transfer window, which would be to recruit French midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni. Monaco are open to negotiations regarding the transfer of their rising star this summer and will ask for no less than 60-70 million euros. The task will not be so simple to afford the French genius, PSG, Chelsea but above all Real is also interested in the 22-year-old player. And according to ASTchouameni has made Real Madrid his priority.