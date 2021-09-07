HomeSportsfootballPSG: Xavi Simons excluded from the U19 selection of the Netherlands
PSG: Xavi Simons excluded from the U19 selection of the Netherlands

According to information from Telegraaf, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons was excluded from the Dutch U19 rally, as were four other players in the selection: three Ajax Asmterdam (Ar ‘ jany Martha, Naci Ünüvar, Rio Hillen) and one from Feyenoord (Mimeirhel Benita) are also affected by this sanction. Indeed, Martha and Benita would have invited a girl to their hotel, which is against the rules put in place by the KNVB against COVID-19, before their three other teammates joined them, having heard the loud music coming from their bedroom.

“Martha, Benita, Ünüvar, Hillen and Simons burst the team bubble and were therefore sent back to their clubs. To avoid contagion within national teams, protocols have been put in place. A “football bubble” is being created and tests are also being carried out. This way the possibility of infections within a team is minimal ”, said a spokesperson for the Dutch daily.

