PSV would like to bring back Luuk De Jong

Loaned this season to FC Barcelona by Sevilla FC, striker Luuk De Jong, without being a holder in the mind of Koeman then Xavi, was able to be decisive when called upon. In addition to having paid €1 million for the loan, the Catalan club has a low purchase option, the amount of which has not been disclosed.

For now, the Catalans haven’t shown any signs that they will activate this option. However, the great Dutchman should not be short of suitors, especially since Sevilla only asked for 4 M€ a few months ago. According to Mundo DeportivoPSV Eindhoven, the club where he played from 2014 to 2019, would be tempted to make his former player the replacement for Eran Zahavi, who is coming to the end of his contract and should not extend.

