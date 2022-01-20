Puma releases its new Flare Pack, in an explosive purple

Puma unveiled its new Flare Pack on Thursday, emphasizing an explosive purple via the ULTRA and FUTURE Z.

What to see purple angels. This Thursday, long weeks after launching its Under the Lights pack, Puma has just unveiled the Flare Pack, containing new editions of the ULTRA 1.4 and the FUTURE Z 1.2. ever more explosive. Like its competitors Nike and adidas, the German brand wanted to strike a blow for this new year 2022.

Purple is in the spotlight with the release of these new cleats, and the least we can say is that Puma wanted to impress with pairs destined to shine brightly on the meadow. , in order to ignite the dribbling and movement of their owners. “The Flare Pack pays homage to the emotions that arise during football matches with a crowd roaring in unison, lights and flares illuminating the stands and the sky. […] It’s Faster Football, “says the press release published by Puma for the occasion.

The ever more explosive ULTRA

The ULTRA 1.4 Flare of this new bold but sparkling pack imagined by Puma notably combines touches of purple and pink with the presence of orange (logo and inscription). The visual rendering does not go unnoticed and gives the eyes a feeling of warmth, as if to bring explosive speed once the pair is on.

These shoes feature ultra-lightweight MATRYXEVO technology, “a combination of technical carbon yarns and transparent mono yarns to create a sensational high-tech performance material while minimizing weight, so you are as fast as possible from the start. first stride”. Note that the ULTRA, notably worn by Antoine Griezmann (Ateltico), Kingsley Coman (Bayern) or Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) has the PEBA SpeedUnit as an outsole, combining flexibility and lightness to give maximum speed.

The FUTURE for optimal comfort

Regarding the other pair of this Flare Pack, the FUTURE 1.2, Puma has chosen to illustrate it with the following sentence: “Drive Them Crazy”. Here too, the emphasis will be on explosiveness for anyone who wears this pair, like Neymar Jr (PSG) or Luis Suárez (Atlético). And here again, we find a combination of shimmering purple, with orange and pink details, with obviously a significant presence of black.

It features “an adaptable FUZIONFIT+ compression band in the midfoot that provides an optimal fit”. In other words, it offers ideal comfort and support to defeat opponents at high speed. The FUTURE Z also uses a Dynamic Motion System outsole, specially designed for explosive agility and optimal traction.

