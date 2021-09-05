Qualif. CdM 2022: Morocco was able to leave Guinea

While FIFA officially announced this Sunday the postponement of the Guinea-Morocco match, initially scheduled for Monday, as part of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, the Moroccan selection was blocked at the hotel due to the kickoff. State in Conakry. But after a complicated day for Vahid Halilhodzic and his players, The Atlas Lions were able to board a Royal Air Maroc Company plane in the evening, as players informed on their social networks.

Ligue 1 players Sofiane Alakouch (Metz), Nayef Aguerd (Rennes), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Sofiane Boufal (Angers) and the entire Moroccan team will therefore return to Morocco overnight. For its part, the selection of Guinea is still confined to a hotel. “It’s going to be a bit complicated, we’re worried about that. Everything is closed, the airport is closed (…) We are ten minutes from the airport, but we cannot move ”, explained Issiaga Sylla.