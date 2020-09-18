Home Sports football Quique Setién to claim € 4m from Barça
Quique Setién to claim € 4m from Barça

Quique Setién will not therefore have survived the sinking of FC Barcelona in the Champions League against Bayern Munich (8-2). The Spanish technician therefore returned his apron before being replaced by Ronald Koeman on the Barça bench. But problem for the Blaugranas, Setién would not be completely released from his obligations.

To top it off, the new lawyers of the former coach of the Catalan club will claim four million euros gross from the residents of the Camp Nou thus reveals AS. An official statement should be released before the end of the day to confirm Camp Setién’s complaint against FC Barcelona. The case should therefore continue in court …

