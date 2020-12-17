Racing Genk negotiates with Atalanta for Joakim Maehle

This summer, OM’s transfer window turned out to be bigger than expected. While the departure of Bouna Sarr forced the leaders to activate at the very end of the market, in search of a right-back, the targeted player, Joakim Mæhle, could not be recruited despite the insistence of the Marseille club . We learned in Belgium a few days ago that OM had returned to the charge and had put nearly 10 million euros on the table for the 23-year-old Danish international for the winter transfer window.

Yes Het Laastse Nieuws already mentioned the fierce competition from Atalanta in this case, La Dea having sent an offer exceeding 10 M € to the leaders of Racing Genk, the Italian press, Sky Italia in mind, evokes this evening discussions underway between the Italian club, which will face Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League on February 24, and its Belgian counterpart. OM doubled for Maehle?