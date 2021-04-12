Racism affair: Mouctar Diakhaby settles accounts with Javier Tebas

The media output of Javier Tebas, assuring that Mouctar Diakhaby had probably misheard what Juan Cala had told him, was not digested by the Valencia defender. He wants to go to the end of his process.

Mouctar Diakhaby would undoubtedly have gone well with this affair. Ten days ago, the defender said he was the victim of racist comments from the Cadiz player, the now infamous Juan Cala. The French left the field on the field, accompanied by his teammates, who finally resumed the meeting at the request of the alleged victim, since otherwise Valencia would have lost the meeting on the green carpet. Absurdity when you hold us …

Since then, this episode has made noise. Cala formally denied the words he would have said, but Diakhaby maintains his version of the facts and asks that all images and soundtracks be included in the investigations carried out by the league and the federation. La Liga precisely would have gone well with this story that tarnishes its image. His investigation, which is not yet completed, has not yet retained any evidence against the player from Cadiz. Javier Tebas even took his defense.

Diakhaby did not like Tebas’ behavior

“It is proven that Cala is not racist and that Diakhaby misheard. He must have misunderstood. I also trust what he says, but he must have misunderstood as it happens so many times in life ” regretted the sulphurous president of the league. Faced with these conclusions, the former Lyonnais first laughed yellow on social networks, before attacking more virulently on the airwaves of RMC Sport this Monday evening. “The league president can’t afford to say that. There are clues, which are confidential. There are some tapes that apparently don’t tell the whole story. “

He ensures that even if the various surveys reveal nothing, he will go to the end of his process to change mentalities. “Cala I don’t know him personally. I don’t know if he is racist, but that day he made racist comments. If I had said the same things, they would have tried to incriminate me. (…) I intend to go through with this story. I am not creating a false controversy. You have to be crazy otherwise. I would have done the maximum. People will see that the handling of this matter has not been good. The people who manage it actually become accomplices. ” Like a kick in the anthill.