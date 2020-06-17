Home Sports News football Racism: 'I'm ashamed of what white people have done', Guardiola's strong speech
Sports Newsfootball

Racism: ‘I’m ashamed of what white people have done’, Guardiola’s strong speech

By kenyan

After Manchester City’s scathing 3-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday in a late match of the 28th day of the Premier League, Pep Guardiola saluted the players’ knees before the game, in protest against racism. The Catalan technician had mostly very strong words.

Shame. That’s what Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday, after Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Arsenal in the late game of the 28th round of the Premier League. Not about the performance of his team, which lost its nugget Eric Garcia late in the game with his exit on a stretcher for a knockout suffered in contact with Ederson.

The Catalan reacted to the protests – knee-to-earth, jerseys, anti-racist statements and what they entail. Namely the recognition of an unfair treatment of people of unjust colors that must now stop, in all its forms.

>>> Subscribe to RMC Sport so you don’t miss Premier League games

“It has to be facts”

“We should send thousands of messages to black people given what we have done for hundreds of years to these people. I’m embarrassed, I’m ashamed of what white people have done to blacks, insists Pep Guardiola on Sky Sports. How some may think you are completely different just because you were born with another skin color…”

“All gestures are positive. But it has to be done. Not everything will be solved in a few days. But everything must be done to show that this is unacceptable,” he said, recalling that the problem is “not just the United States”, where the death of George Floyd during his arrest by the police has provoked a wave of protests around the world.

“We’re going to have to do a lot of things for the blacks, things we haven’t done so far,” concludes the former Barca manager. The awareness in the Premier League, a long-standing struggle by Cityzen Raheem Sterling, is expressed in particular by this knee on the ground before the kick-off of the post-coronavirus matches.

Related news

football

Real Madrid absolutely want to lend two of its nuggets to Spain

kenyan -
Reinier and Kubo on loan next season? Yes,...
Read more
football

Carragher smashes David Luiz, who is expected to play again with Arsenal

kenyan -
Former England defender Jamie Carragher lamented David Luiz's performance in Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. According to him, the 33-year-old Brazilian defender will...
Read more
football

Manchester City-Arsenal: Garcia’s terrible knockout on Ederson’s exit

kenyan -
Eric Garcia, surprise starter for the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal on Wednesday (3-0) in a late match of the 28th...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Premier League: on which channel to watch Manchester City-Arsenal

The Premier League resumes this Wednesday with the match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United (7pm) before the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson rejects Rashford’s request for free meals

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has rejected Marcus Rashford's request to keep the meal vouchers put in place during confinement for children in...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Coronavirus: Rashford’s beautiful letter to MPs for free meals

Marcus Rashford has been strongly involved in helping the most needy since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to raising funds to...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Bayern lose U19 captain Daniliuc

Flavius Daniliuc has turned down a professional contract with FC Bayern and will move to France instead. As the newspaper 'Nice-Matin' reports, the Austrian...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,712FansLike
3,485FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Bahati’s new song pulled down due to copyright claims

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Eastlands Most Beloved C.E.O controversial gospel singer Bahati is at a loss after his new song dubbed Wanani was pulled down from YouTube due...
Read more

It is unacceptable – Machakos Governor responds to alarming teenage pregnancies...

News Alfred Kiura -
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has spoken after 4,000 teenage girls were reported to have been pregnant in the last five months in the County. The...
Read more

Landlords issue Government of Kenya with new demands

Business news Stanley Kasee -
With the country struggling with the economic tough times, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there seems to be a dispute between tenants and landlords...
Read more

Why Bahati used his wife’s best friend as video vixen in...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati has explained the reason why he used his wife Diana Marau’s best friend Phoina in...
Read more

Kalonzo forms deal with Jubilee ahead of 2022

Politics Connie Mukenyi -
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has signed a post-election coalition with the Jubilee party. Alongside the Chama Cha Mashinani leader Isaac Ruto, the Wiper leader...
Read more

Government alarmed by invalid Covid-19 Test kits in circulation

Health Stanley Kasee -
Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman has warned Kenyans of a worryingly increasing number of non-approved Covid-19 testing kits flooding...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke