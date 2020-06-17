Racism: ‘I’m ashamed of what white people have done’, Guardiola’s strong speech

After Manchester City’s scathing 3-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday in a late match of the 28th day of the Premier League, Pep Guardiola saluted the players’ knees before the game, in protest against racism. The Catalan technician had mostly very strong words.

Shame. That’s what Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday, after Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Arsenal in the late game of the 28th round of the Premier League. Not about the performance of his team, which lost its nugget Eric Garcia late in the game with his exit on a stretcher for a knockout suffered in contact with Ederson.

The Catalan reacted to the protests – knee-to-earth, jerseys, anti-racist statements and what they entail. Namely the recognition of an unfair treatment of people of unjust colors that must now stop, in all its forms.

“It has to be facts”

“We should send thousands of messages to black people given what we have done for hundreds of years to these people. I’m embarrassed, I’m ashamed of what white people have done to blacks, insists Pep Guardiola on Sky Sports. How some may think you are completely different just because you were born with another skin color…”

“All gestures are positive. But it has to be done. Not everything will be solved in a few days. But everything must be done to show that this is unacceptable,” he said, recalling that the problem is “not just the United States”, where the death of George Floyd during his arrest by the police has provoked a wave of protests around the world.

“We’re going to have to do a lot of things for the blacks, things we haven’t done so far,” concludes the former Barca manager. The awareness in the Premier League, a long-standing struggle by Cityzen Raheem Sterling, is expressed in particular by this knee on the ground before the kick-off of the post-coronavirus matches.